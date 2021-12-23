Eddie Howe outlines Newcastle United's refereeing and VAR request to Premier League

Howe and his players were unhappy with decisions against them, in both penalty boxes, in the games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester City – and the relegation-threatened club has written to the Premier League seeking an clarification over the decision-making and use of VAR.

“All we’re asking for is some clarity on the decisions, really, and how the officials on the pitch, or the use of VAR, have come to those decisions,” said head coach Howe, speaking ahead of the December 27 home game against Manchester United.

“That’s all we’re asking for to help the processes for the future. Those decisions have influenced the results, I’ve got no doubt about that."

Asked if the perceived injustice had “galvanised” the squad, Howe said: “I think that’s how we have to use it, for sure.

"There’s definitely a feeling of injustice amongst the group. There’s been disbelief in the games at a few of the things that have gone against us.

“My focus is always on the future and what we can influence. We can’t influence refereeing decisions and VAR. During the game we can have our say, but I think it’s very much a case of looking to the future, just trying to educate ourselves on why some things haven’t happened and the use of VAR.”

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with 10 points from 18 games. Man United are sixth.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

