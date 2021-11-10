Eddie Howe press conference: Howe faces media for the first time as Newcastle United head coach
Eddie Howe will face the media for the first time as Newcastle United head coach at 3pm this afternoon.
The 43-year-old officially succeeded Steve Bruce as Magpies boss on Monday before taking training less than 24 hours later.
Howe will now take questions from the local and national media at St James’s Park to discuss his managerial appointment – the first under the Saudi-led ownership.
You can follow Howe’s press conference with us at the Shields Gazette here:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor