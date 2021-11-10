Eddie Howe press conference LIVE: Howe faces media for the first time as Newcastle United head coach
Eddie Howe will face the media for the first time as Newcastle United head coach at 3pm this afternoon.
The 43-year-old officially succeeded Steve Bruce as Magpies boss on Monday before taking training less than 24 hours later.
Howe will now take questions from the local and national media at St James’s Park to discuss his managerial appointment – the first under the Saudi-led ownership.
Howe on conversations with new owners & survival aim
“We’ve had some really good conversations. I’ve been very, very impressed by their vision of the club. To be honest, I haven’t delved into that too much because it’s all about the short-term through obviously the position of the team. We need to try and address that very quickly and move up the league. The aim is stay in the league and avoid relegation. That’s what I’’ll be working towards. That’s my main focus at the moment.
“I’m absolutely confident we can (survive relegation) but I make no promises on that. All I do is lead the club to the best of my abilities. I’ll give everything to the job, commit 100% every single day to try and bring success to Newcastle for everybody connected with the club. I believe we have the ability within the squad to achieve that aim but it’s going to take a lot of hardwork, sacrifice and suffering in terms of players giving everything they have.”
“It feels fantastic to be head coach of Newcastle. I feel absolutely, honoured, privileged - It’s an incredible moment in my life and judging by the reaction i’ve had, it’s been a really positive start. I’d like to thank everyone who supported me and the board here for trusting in me in this important job.
“Everything just felt right. The pull of the club is huge. The size of the club, the history of the club - obviously the ambitious plans, the new owners when meeting them, knowing some of the players, the squad - I just thought it was a perfect fit for me. Yes, I’ve had lots of other options but I wanted to take my time and really utilise my time away from the game. I feel really refreshed, energised and ready to start work.”
