The Magpies are currently away on a warm-weather training camp until Saturday and are still looking to bring at least ‘a couple more’ players in before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Reports have emerged that Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes could be set for a £30million move to Newcastle before deadline day but Lyon have ‘categorically denied’ that an offer has been accepted.

While Howe didn’t comment on the Brazilian, he did provide a small transfer update from Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United looks on following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"A lot of hard work is being done back in England,” he said.

“I've got no news to tell everybody at the moment but I'm keeping regularly updated but as we know it's a difficult window and we just hope we can get a couple more additions to boost the squad.”

On the Saudi Arabia trip, the Newcastle head coach added: “It has been good. It's hot which is good when you're not training but when you're training the humidity is tough for the players.

"We finished a good day today, got what we wanted out of the session so the lads are in good spirits and boosted by the last result [against Leeds United].

“Naturally, when you're together you feel the last result that doesn't leave you and there are a lot of positive feelings and emotions around that. It's definitely a good result to go into this trip with.”

The Magpies will effectively conclude their week-long trip with a friendly match against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday, January 28. The match will be played behind closed doors and be unavailable to live stream.

“A game is a good thing for us,” Howe continued. “When you don't have a game for an extended period of time the doubt can be that you don't expose your players to the pitch dimensions.

"At least we have that game to acclimatise ourselves back with the pitch and back with the correct match distances.

"We're looking forward to that but the main thing is not to get any injuries from the game. Touch wood it goes well and we come back 100-per-cent.”

