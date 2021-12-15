The Atletico Madrid defender – who played under Howe at Burnley – is a target for the club ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Tripper, sidelined since early last month with a shoulder injury, has just over six months left on his contract at the La Liga club, which signed him from Tottenham Hotspur for £20million in the summer of 2019.

Asked about a January move for the England international ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield, Howe said: “No, I won’t be commenting on any individual players.”

Howe hopes to strengthen the relegation-threatened club’s squad next month. However, he also believes he can get more out of the players he inherited from Steve Bruce when he joined the club as head coach last month.

"I believe in the players – I’ve said that from day one,” said Howe. “Nothing has changed my mind.

"We need to consistently improve. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I do believe there’s a lot of talent in the squad. There are areas we’re really focusing on, and trying to get more out of the players.

"January, there may be one two payers that can improve the squad, but I don’t think that has to be our main focus. Our main focus has to be getting more out of the players.”

Tripper, 31, was in the England side which reached the Euro 2020 final in the summer.

