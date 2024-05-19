Eddie Howe reacts to Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle United 'goodbye' gesture at Brentford

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United reacts after the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes put in an inspirational display to help Newcastle United end the 2023-24 season with a win 4-2 at Brentford.

Bruno Guimaraes grabbed a goal and two assists to help Newcastle United claim a 4-2 win at Brentford on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign.

The win saw The Magpies secure seventh place in the Premier League which will be enough for Europa Conference League qualification should Manchester City win the FA Cup next weekend. Guimaraes’ cross saw Harvey Barnes open the scoring before Jacob Murphy made it 2-0.

The Brazilian then set-up Alexander Isak to make it 3-0 before half-time. Brentford pulled two goals back from Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa in the second half before Guimaraes secured the win late on with a close range finish.

After the match, Guimaraes was seen waving and gesturing to the Newcastle supporters to mark the end of the season. The emotional nature of the wave saw some speculate that it was a ‘goodbye’ gesture from the player who has a £100million release clause in his contract that can be triggered next month.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe responded: “I don't think it's a wave goodbye. Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that's the case.

“Certainly from my side, I hope it's not, he is integral to what we're doing and is an inspirational player, we're desperate to keep him.”

In addition to Guimaraes, Isak grabbed a goal and an assist to take his strike tally to 25 for the season in all competitions, his best ever campaign in front of goal.

“They're two outstanding players, I've said many times this season and they can make the difference and have made the difference at numerous times,” Howe added. “It's always about the team and how the team functions.

“The team gives them a platform to play well and their involvement in the goals today was top class but you can't forget their team-mates who helped them. It's been a team effort all season and I think we've really stuck together and I can't speak highly enough of the group of players.” Reflecting on the win which saw Ivan Toney have an early goal ruled out by VAR, Howe said: “It was a good performance. It was a very difficult game coming here, it always is.

“Difficult start with the VAR moment because that rocked us naturally and it got the home crowd in the game. It was a long way offside, I don't know why it wasn't given [on field].

