Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United recruitment changes ahead of summer transfer business

Sporting director Dan Ashworth, appointed last year by the club's new owners, has been putting in place a new scouting structure, and Newcastle are looking to appoint up to seven international scouts covering a number of European and South American countries.

"Your football club's success depends on recruitment,” said United’s head coach. “It's that important. Who you bring into your football club really dictates what happens afterwards. I'm not involved in the structure of how we set up those departments. That's other people's jobs, but I'll certainly welcome any changes that are positive for what we do."