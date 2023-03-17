News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 hour ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United recruitment changes ahead of summer transfer business

Eddie Howe has reacted to Newcastle United's scouting overhaul – ahead of a busy summer of recruitment.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 1 min read

The ambitious club, which has made a series of behind-the-scenes appointments since a £305million takeover in late 2021, is expanding its scouting network abroad.

Read More
The 'exceptional' Newcastle United player sidelined for almost a month
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sporting director Dan Ashworth, appointed last year by the club's new owners, has been putting in place a new scouting structure, and Newcastle are looking to appoint up to seven international scouts covering a number of European and South American countries.

Most Popular

"Your football club's success depends on recruitment,” said United’s head coach. “It's that important. Who you bring into your football club really dictates what happens afterwards. I'm not involved in the structure of how we set up those departments. That's other people's jobs, but I'll certainly welcome any changes that are positive for what we do."

United recently appointed former Manchester City and Leeds United scout Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Eddie HoweLeeds UnitedManchester City