Following last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Burnley – Newcastle’s first of the Premier League season at the 15th attempt – the Sports Direct advertisements have been torn down at St. James’s Park, much to the delight of supporters.

Although The Magpies are still very much in relegation trouble, the positivity around the club is palpable at the moment.

And that positivity can be infectious as Howe looks to translate it into results on the pitch.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe celebrates with the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I think the players pick up on things like [positivity amongst supporters],” Howe said. “They're human beings and they will hear what you hear.

"So, whether you're in Greggs and you're hearing it, they'll be, I'm sure, around the city in the same way and will pick up on things and I think the more positive things they hear, even if it's on a subconscious level, the better they will feel about themselves and that's absolutely key.

“I fully embrace that and I want the players to embrace that. But the only way they're going to get that positive feedback is by what they give on the pitch.”

Newcastle will be looking to carry on the positivity and momentum when they visit Leicester City this Sunday (2pm kick-off) in front of a sell-out away end.

“Now we have got that win, which we needed, and I was well aware that we needed it – we're going to try and build on it,” added the Newcastle boss.

“We've got to try and create some momentum in our season and some more positive momentum.

"The supporters are going to be key to that home and away and I know they're going to travel in their numbers for our away games.

“The last away game, Arsenal, they were magnificent as well and it can really make a difference for the team.

“The team is in a better place now mentally and the training this week's been really, really good. So, we're looking forward to this tough game that we face [against Leicester].”

