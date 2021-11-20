Eddie Howe recalls Fabian Schar in revealing move as Newcastle United head coach

Schar, Joe Willock and Joelinton have all been recalled to the starting XI for Howe’s first game in charge.

The 43-year-old, in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, will be in constant communication with assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones on the bench during this afternoon’s Premier League home game against 14th-placed Brentford. Howe will also address the squad before the fixture.

Schar, in the last year of his contract, had found himself on the bench before Howe’s arrival. The 29-year-old defender – who played for Switzerland against Italy during the international break – has only made two appearances this season.

Winless Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with five points from 11 games.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Newcastle team: Darlow, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Lewis, Hayden, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Almiron, Gayle, S Longstaff.

