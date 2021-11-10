Eddie Howe responds to rumours of Liverpool chief joining him at Newcastle United

Edwards confirmed he will leave the Anfield club at the end of the campaign having played a key part behind the scenes since November 2016,

Howe has a close relationship with Edwards having worked with him at Portsmouth, which has sparked rumours of a potential move to Tyneside.

“As far as I know, absolutely not – I know nothing about Michael Edwards’ future," Howe said when asked if Edwards was joining him at St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe respond to Michael Edwards rumours. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s someone I hugely respect in the game and what he’s done for Liverpool, but my main focus since coming to Newcastle has been on the players who are currently in the team, not focused on January or other outside influences.”

Edwards, who is now one of the most respected senior figures in the football world, was an analyst at Pompey when Howe was a player.

In an open letter to supporters, Edwards said: “To be part of this club during this period has been a privilege due to the people I have been fortunate enough to work with and the success we have enjoyed.

“I had always planned to cap my time at the club to a max of 10 years. I’ve loved working here, but I am a big believer in change. I think it’s good for the individual and, in a work setting, good for the employer, too. Over my time here we have changed so many things (hopefully for the better) but someone new brings a different perspective, new ideas and can hopefully build (or change) on the things that have been put in place beforehand.

“Julian has been building up the skill set for this role for many years. Last year, he took on the role of assistant sporting director and over the past 12 months he has been introduced to other facets of the role that are vital to its success. I believe he is ideal for the role.

“Over the coming season I will continue to support him as we complete the leadership transition.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.