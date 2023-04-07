Eddie Howe reveals Alexander Isak's reaction to Newcastle United team decision

The in-form striker started Wednesday night’s game against West Ham United on the bench – despite hitting form for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak came off the bench and scored a superb goal for Howe’s side, who take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium tomorrow.

“You need goals,” said Howe. “I want those options and those choices. Now, the players have to understand when they’re playing – and they’re not playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex was excellent about my decision (not to start him at West Ham), and proved that when he came on and scored.

"The roles were reversed when Callum didn’t start against Manchester United, and although Alex played really well, Callum came on and scored. It’s that competition that will hopefully drive both players on to give more.”

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, flanked by West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, watches as his shot finds the net on Wednesday night.

Late decision

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe will look at the opposition before making a call on his striker for the Brentford game.

Asked how he would approach the decision, United’s head coach said: “We’ll look at the opposition, as we always do, and try to pick the best team to win the game.”

Speaking after the game, Howe – who kept his team in the capital after the West Ham – suggested that he would leave his decision on Isak and Wilson to the 11th hour.

“I think I’ll leave that decision for another day,” said Howe. "I don’t think I’ll burn any energy thinking about that until I absolutely have to. They’re the problems you want to have. It’s a great situation for me to be in. I’ve been in other situations where you might not even have a player to fill the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got two outstanding players, and I’ll try to make the right call for the next game.”