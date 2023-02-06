Eddie Howe reveals 'great news' for Newcastle United player ahead of Bournemouth

Wilson scored in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United. The striker got between two visiting defenders after Sean Longstaff found him with a superb forward pass seconds after Joe Willock had a goal ruled out following a VAR check which showed the ball had gone out of play.

The 30-year-old has now scored 10 goals from 12 Premier League appearances against West Ham.

And strike has lifted Wilson – who hadn’t scored since late October – ahead of Saturday’s game against his former club Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

“I’m really pleased for Callum that he scored the first goal," said United's head coach. “It wasn’t just scoring, it was the manner of it – one-against-one and the pace in behind. It was a really good pass, and a really good finish on his left side.”

Wilson had other chances, notably a late opportunity after being played in by Anthony Gordon, who had come off the bench to make his debut following his £45million move from Everton.

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd slid in to deny him before he could shoot, but Howe believes the chances the England international got are “great news”.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates his goal.

"He’ll probably go home tonight and think about the ones that he didn’t take, but I think a hat-trick of good chances is great news for Callum.

