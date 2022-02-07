Eddie Howe reveals he left Jamal Lewis out of Newcastle United's Premier League squad
Eddie Howe has revealed why he left Jamal Lewis out of his Premier League squad.
Lewis missed out on a place in Newcastle United’s 25-man squad along with Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden. Howe signed five players, among them left-back Matt Targett, before last week’s transfer deadline.
Asked about Lewis’s omission, head coach Howe said: “Jamal has been struggling with a long-term groin injury for probably the last year. He’s been fit, but not 100% fit.
"So he’s gone away the last few weeks and tried to get that groin right. He’s had a hamstring problem as well recently. So I felt with Jamal not being 100% fit to play, and Paul Dummett getting injured against Leeds, that we needed to sign a recognised left-back, and that mean then that, just with the numbers of the squad, that he had to miss out.
"As I say, he’s not been quite right, and I felt that was the right decision.”