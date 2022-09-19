News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals he left Newcastle United’s Sven Botman out of his starting XI

Eddie Howe has revealed why he left Sven Botman out of his Newcastle United starting XI.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 19th September 2022, 6:00 am

The summer signing was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. Howe preferred Dan Burn in defence alongside Fabian Schar for the Premier League game, and United’s head coach was asked why he left 22-year-old Botman on the bench at St James’s Park.

“We managed their load in the week where we had three games (against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers), so today was bringing Dan back,” said Howe. “I just feel his leadership skills and his experience, we need that in our team at the moment.

“Sven’s going to be an outstanding player, and will play many, many games for this club. We love him to bits, but Dan just gets the nod at the moment.”

Botman, signed from Lille for £35million, has made four Premier League starts so far this season.

