Eddie Howe reveals his view on Jamaal Lascelles' form after Newcastle United captain deletes Twitter account

The relegation-threatened club’s captain came off social media before last weekend’s 4-0 loss at the King Power Stadium.

Lascelles conceded a “contentious” penalty which wasn’t reviewed by VAR. Howe was adamant that Leicester James Maddison had started to go before there was contact from Lacelles, who was appointed club captain in 2016 by then-manager Rafa Benitez.

The defender’s performance against Leicester has come under scrutiny, and Howe was asked for his view Laselles’ form ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League game against Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s head coach was also asked if he would play against at Anfield – and keep the armband.

“I don’t give my team away, but he certainly remains the captain – and has my full support in that role,” said Howe, whose side is 19th in the division with 10 points from 16 games.

“I thought Jamal was unlucky with the penalty decision. I didn’t think it was a penalty at the time, and I don’t think it is a penalty now. I don’t understand why the ref didn’t review his decision (using VAR).

“I thought Jamal contributed to us in a lot of positive aspects in the game. Obviously, we were disappointed to concede four goals, and everyone connected with the team, forward line or defence, has to shoulder that responsibility, not just our back line.”

Jamaal Lascelles.

Lascelles, signed from Nottingham Forest in 2014 along with goalkeeper Karl Darlow, had more than 143,000 followers on Twitter before he deleted his account.

The 28-year-old had been subjected to some online abuse this season.

Howe had backed Lascelles to hit “new heights” at Newcastle earlier this month when he was asked if the Derby-born player would retain the captaincy.

"He's a hugely-important player, because he has physicality and pace in our back line and they're qualities we need,” said Howe. “I really like Jamaal, and I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think we can take his game to new heights.”

Meanwhile, Howe has lost Federico Fernandez to a thigh injury ahead of the Liverpool game.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.