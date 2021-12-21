Eddie Howe reveals his view on Newcastle United midfielders Elliot Anderson and Joe White
Elliot Anderson and Joe White are playing their way into Eddie Howe's thoughts at Newcastle United.
Anderson and White, both midfielders, were on the bench for Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at St James’s Park. Anderson, 19, made his Premier League debut last season after breaking into then-head coach Steve Bruce’s squad, while White featured for the club in pre-season.
The 19-year-olds have caught the eye of Howe in training, and in Under-23 fixtures, since he took charge last month.
Asked if they were named on the bench because of injuries, or their own form, United’s head coach said: "An element of both. No-one’s on the bench that you don’t want involved.
"Elliot’s a very talented lad, I’ve seen that from the limited training time I’ve had with him, because he did pick up a slight muscle injury. And Joe White, again, I’ve been very impressed with him playing for the development squad recently. He performed really well, so he's a talented player.”