Eddie Howe reveals his view on Newcastle United midfielders Elliot Anderson and Joe White

The 19-year-olds have caught the eye of Howe in training, and in Under-23 fixtures, since he took charge last month.

Asked if they were named on the bench because of injuries, or their own form, United’s head coach said: "An element of both. No-one’s on the bench that you don’t want involved.

"Elliot’s a very talented lad, I’ve seen that from the limited training time I’ve had with him, because he did pick up a slight muscle injury. And Joe White, again, I’ve been very impressed with him playing for the development squad recently. He performed really well, so he's a talented player.”

Newcastle United's Joe White in pre-season.