Eddie Howe reveals how he tackled first meeting with Newcastle United's players

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi with new head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe was this week appointed as the relegation-threatened club’s new head coach following the departure of Steve Bruce last month. The 43-year-old, without a number of players who are on international duty, took his first training session on Tuesday after addressing the squad.

Asked if he addressed the players first, or went straight out on the training pitches, Howe said: “It was a bit of both, actually. I suppose you'd have to ask the players if it was a rousing speech, but we had a meeting.

"We got the players together. Not the whole squad, which was unfortunate, but there were a good number of players there. We outlined our vision of the day, and our immediate, short-term aims, and then we got to work. The response from the players was outstanding.”

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with five points from 11 games.

