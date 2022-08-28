Eddie Howe reveals massive Newcastle United injury blow for Liverpool game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimarares missed this afternoon’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers with what Howe described as a “slight injury”.

And United’s head coach – who was also without £60million new signing Alexander Isak at Molineux after the striker’s work permit didn’t come through in time – doesn’t expect him to be fit for Wednesday night's game against Liverpool.

Howe, though, hopes Isak, signed from Real Sociedad, will feature at Anfield.

"Alex is a work permit issue,” said Howe. “We’re waiting for that to come through. "Bruno has a slight injury, and will hopefully only be out for a couple of games."

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin scored a stunning equaliser for Newcastle a week after setting up all three Newcastle goals in a 3-3 home draw against Manchester City.

Howe said: “There’s a massive importance to every game. We were determined to keep our unbeaten start going. The players gave everything – and never gave up. It was a great goal from Allan at the end.

"We chased the game very well, Wolves are a genuine counter-attacking threat, we had to control that, and we were very effective in the second half. Eventually, that paid off – and I thought we deserved it."

On Saint-Maximin’s stunning first-time volley, Howe added: “The ball flips up in the air, and I wasn't sure what he was going to do. It’s a truly incredible finish, technically, to control that and keep it down.”

Saint-Maximin told of his “pride” at being part of the team after the game.

"We work hard in training,” said the winger. “I try to put more things in my game, and I practice a lot with the trainer to help me hit that volley. I’m really happy to score that goal, because it was important for us to draw or try to win the game.

"I don't think about myself, I just think about my team. I’m really happy to draw the game.