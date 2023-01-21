Howe’s side moved up to third in the Premier League after a stalemate at Selhurst Park.

“Difficult game, but we played well,” Howe told Sky Sports. “We got into dangerous positions – and created chances. We had moments in both halves.

"If there was a team that was going to win it, I thought it would be us, but we had to credit Nick Pope for a great save. He didn't have a lot to do today. He's been great since he came in and we see that in training every day.

"The changing room is disappointed we didn't win. We wanted more control in the second half. There were moments the ball flashed across the box, and nobody was on the end of it. We’re seeing continued improvement. We’re not firing as much as we'd like, but we are working on that."

