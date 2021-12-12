Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United starting XI for Leicester City game

Howe’s relegation-threatened side take on Leicester City looking for a second successive win following last weekend’s victory over Burnley. Ryan Fraser is on the bench after recovering from a hamstring problem.

"You have a decision to make on what you do (in terms of team selection over the festive period),” said head coach Howe. “I think we have some very, very important players within the team that make the team function. But we also have a very good squad that we need to utilise, so that's a difficult balance, I think, for any manager at this time of year.”