Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on Brazil manager Tite's scouting mission
Eddie Howe’s backed Joelinton’s international ambitions after a Brazil manager Tite visited Newcastle United.
Tite had lunch with Bruno Guimaraes on Friday, and then watched yesterday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’s Park, in which the uncapped Joelinton scored.
And Howe would love to see 26-year-old midfielder Joelinton join Guimaraes, a revelation since his January move the club, in Tite’s squad.
“Of course, I’d like him to go to the World Cup for obvious reasons for Joe,” said United’s head coach. “He’s a top, top player, top person. I’m sure the Brazil manager’s very aware of Joelinton and his qualities and what he can bring, his versatility. He’s got a lot of strengths. Seeing him close up will have definitely helped his detail of what he can offer the squad.
"Now, you talk about the Brazilian national team, and how many quality players they’ve got, there’s big competition for him, but I believe in the player. I believe he’d make a huge difference.”