Despite an entertaining start to life on Tyneside with a 3-3 draw against Brentford, Howe’s side have scored just three times in their last six games.

Callum Wilson has been responsible for two of those goals, with the other coming courtesy of Jonjo Shelvey at Anfield.

One player that has received some criticism lately has been Allan Saint-Maximin with the Frenchman’s form slipping in recent weeks after an electrifying start to the season.

However, Howe was quick to stress that it is the whole attack that needs to develop and improve - not just individual players:

“It is not aimed at Max, it is aimed at everyone.” Howe said.

“One of the ways we work is that we attack with relationships. The only way you build those relationships is by repetition of training, attacking with everyone together as a team so you know what you are going to do. We have started that work, it is going on every day.”

Newcastle have travelled to Leicester City and Liverpool and hosted reigning champions Manchester City in their last four league games - resulting in three defeats at an aggregate score of 11-1.

It was a tough pre-Christmas period for Newcastle but Howe has been impressed with what he has seen off the field as they aim to improve their record on it:

“I have seen some good things in training, probably not seen as much as we’d want in the matches, but that could be down to the two teams we have faced.

“In recent matches we have not had a lot of the ball so you are mainly counter attacking in the game. Looking forward to seeing that work coming out in the future. Maxi is part of that as everyone is.

“You can’t attack as individuals. It is not as effective as when you attack together.”

Newcastle face Manchester United tonight, aiming to put three straight defeats in the league behind them, however, the Magpies have been defeated 4-1 in each of their last three games against the Red Devil’s and come up against a Ralf Rangnick side still unbeaten in the league since his appointment.

