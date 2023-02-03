News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals truth about Newcastle United and West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta was heavily linked with a reunion with close friend Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United before joining West Ham United last summer.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:46am

Paqueta’s visit to Tyneside last May fuelled speculation over a move to the club from Olympique Lyonnais, where he had played alongside Brazilian countryman Guimaraes.

Many Newcastle fans were keen for the club to sign the £51.3million midfielder, but were “never close” to signing the 25-year-old, according to Eddie Howe.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against West Ham, United’s head coach said: “It was never close, but we certainly admire the player greatly. There are loads of different reasons (it didn’t happen), transfer fees etc. He’s an outstanding talent, and plays in a number of positions. He gives West Ham something totally different in the middle of the pitch. We’re certainly preparing for a tough game, because him and (Declan) Rice are excellent players.”

Meanwhile, Guimaraes will miss the game through suspension following his dismissal on Tuesday night.

Lucas Paqueta signed for West Ham United last summer.
