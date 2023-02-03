Eddie Howe reveals truth about Newcastle United and West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta

Paqueta’s visit to Tyneside last May fuelled speculation over a move to the club from Olympique Lyonnais, where he had played alongside Brazilian countryman Guimaraes.

Many Newcastle fans were keen for the club to sign the £51.3million midfielder, but were “never close” to signing the 25-year-old, according to Eddie Howe .

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against West Ham, United’s head coach said: “It was never close, but we certainly admire the player greatly. There are loads of different reasons (it didn’t happen), transfer fees etc. He’s an outstanding talent, and plays in a number of positions. He gives West Ham something totally different in the middle of the pitch. We’re certainly preparing for a tough game, because him and (Declan) Rice are excellent players.”