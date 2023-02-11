Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United player was left out of his squad

Ashby joined Newcastle United from West Ham United last month, but the 21-year-old wasn’t in the squad for last weekend’s home game against David Moyes’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back – who was introduced to the crowd before the second leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton – has only played two first-team games this season, and Howe felt that the 21-year-old was lacking match fitness.

“Harrison has come to us in a good place,” said United’s head coach. “Again, he’s trained really well – and he’s one we’ll work with behind the scenes. He needs to improve certain things in terms of his fitness, because I don’t think he’s played a huge amount of football in the last few months, but we certainly like him a lot.”

Winger Anthony Gordon, United’s other January signing, came off the bench against West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad