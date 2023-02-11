News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United player was left out of his squad

Eddie Howe’s revealed why Harrison Ashby wasn’t involved against his former club.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 6:33am

Ashby joined Newcastle United from West Ham United last month, but the 21-year-old wasn’t in the squad for last weekend’s home game against David Moyes’s side.

Read More
Angry Pep Guardiola points finger at Newcastle United, Manchester United – and s...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The right-back – who was introduced to the crowd before the second leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton – has only played two first-team games this season, and Howe felt that the 21-year-old was lacking match fitness.

Most Popular

“Harrison has come to us in a good place,” said United’s head coach. “Again, he’s trained really well – and he’s one we’ll work with behind the scenes. He needs to improve certain things in terms of his fitness, because I don’t think he’s played a huge amount of football in the last few months, but we certainly like him a lot.”

Winger Anthony Gordon, United’s other January signing, came off the bench against West Ham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New signings Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon are introduced to the crowd.
Eddie HoweWest Ham UnitedSouthamptonDavid Moyes