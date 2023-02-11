Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United player was left out of his squad
Eddie Howe’s revealed why Harrison Ashby wasn’t involved against his former club.
Ashby joined Newcastle United from West Ham United last month, but the 21-year-old wasn’t in the squad for last weekend’s home game against David Moyes’s side.
The right-back – who was introduced to the crowd before the second leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton – has only played two first-team games this season, and Howe felt that the 21-year-old was lacking match fitness.
“Harrison has come to us in a good place,” said United’s head coach. “Again, he’s trained really well – and he’s one we’ll work with behind the scenes. He needs to improve certain things in terms of his fitness, because I don’t think he’s played a huge amount of football in the last few months, but we certainly like him a lot.”
Winger Anthony Gordon, United’s other January signing, came off the bench against West Ham.