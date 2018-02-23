Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle will be a 'dangerous' opponent for Bournemouth

Eddie Howe is wary of Newcastle United ahead of tomorrow's game at the Vitality Stadium.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Bournemouth on the back of a 1-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month.

The home side, beaten 4-1 by Huddersfield Town in their last outing, are three points ahead of 13th-placed Newcastle in the Premier League table.

“Newcastle will have a big lift from their last performance against Manchester United," said Bournemouth manager Howe, whose side won 1-0 at St James's Park earlier this season thanks to an injury-time goal.

“Those results really can inspire you, so they’re a dangerous side

“We’ve talked about the Huddersfield result, and we’re very aware of how we felt afterwards. I want them to use that as a positive emotion.

“The reverse fixture was a big one for us.

“It was a late goal and a key moment in the season for us. It was a tight game and we expect a tough game tomorrow.”

Former Newcastle midfielder Dan Gosling has hit form this season.

“I think Dan Gosling is in a very good run of form," said Howe. “We’re possibly seeing the best of him now. He’s a popular member of the squad.

“It’s always about the player and how well he does. Dan has been a really nice person to coach and develop.”