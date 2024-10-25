Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has provided further insight into Alexander Isak’s contract situation at Newcastle United.

Newcastle had been in talks with Isak’s representatives regarding a potential new deal but negotiations have since ceased. The club are understood to be relaxed about the situation given the 25-year-old’s contract runs until June 2028 and he is already among the highest earners in the squad.

When asked about Isak’s contract situation, United head coach Eddie Howe explained: “A slightly more complex situation.

“I will hear bits and pieces but Alex has a long contract at the football club anyway and we have to be careful regarding our spending with PSR. It's not a clear-cut situation, we of course love him and we hope he can stay at Newcastle for many years and score a load of goals for us. I don't see a short-term issue with his contract.”

After scoring 25 goals for Newcastle last season, Isak was linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal over the summer but the club were determined to keep hold of him. He has since endured a frustrating start to the new season with one goal in seven appearances so far.

And Howe has suggested that Isak’s performances will dictate whether he earns a new deal at St James’ Park.

“Absolutely, there will be ongoing talks like I’ve said,” Howe added. “But Alex can only help his situation by playing well.

“Every decision we make as a football club has a knock-on effect. For contract renewals, there is a knock-on effect for PSR and we have to make sure we don‘t put ourselves in a position where we can’t act freely in the transfer windows because of what we have done with individual player contracts.”

With Callum Wilson still unavailable, Isak is set to lead the line for Newcastle against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off). The Swede scored in both of Newcastle’s Premier League matches against Chelsea last season.

The Magpies were beaten 3-2 at Stamford Bridge back in March while they won 4-1 at St James’ Park last November.

“He's another player that's done a lot of work this week to get his fitness levels up to 100%,” Howe added. “I left him on the pitch [against Brighton] because he's one of the most likely players to score even if he was tired towards the end.

“He's trained well this week. I think he knows the burden of being the number nine at Newcastle. I think you you do carry an extra weight with that but I think he's done that brilliantly since he's been here.

“We need to support him and give him chances. It was great to see him have seven shots last week. So that was a good return on that backing. If he's having seven shots every week, then he's going to score a lot of goals.”

Following the Chelsea game, Newcastle host The Blues at St James’ Park in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before hosting Arsenal at St James’ Park in the Premier League the following weekend. Isak was linked with a move to both clubs in the summer and their interest remains.