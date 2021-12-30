Eddie Howe set to address Newcastle United's Covid-19 and injury problems ahead of Southampton game

Tonight’s fixture against Everton at Goodison Park was postponed after positive coronavirus cases and injuries left Howe will less than 13 outfield players with Premier League experience.

Speaking after Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United, Newcastle’s head coach said: “I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper (to have enough players for a game). We’re going to be dangerously close to that number. We’re stretched.”

Sunday’s game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium could also be postponed if Howe doesn’t get any players back from injuries and Covid-19 isolation. The club would have to make another request to the Premier League.

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl, meanwhile, suggested that the Everton game should have been played.

Hassenhuttl said: "There’s talk about cancelling games because teams have a lot of injuries, but there were times last season where we had nine out injured – and we played academy players.

“That was maybe the toughest half of a season here. Injuries are not Covid cases. Injuries are also here for us.

"They had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game, and now they have two more injuries. They should still have thirteen players plus one (goalkeeper). This is the message from the Premier League.”

