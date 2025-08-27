Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe has a number of big decisions to make this weekend when his side face Leeds United - and could they have another new signing through the door before then?

Newcastle United head to Elland Road on Saturday without a number of key players following a bruising defeat against Liverpool. Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar are all set to miss out through injury, whilst Anthony Gordon will be unavailable through suspension.

Alexander Isak is also unlikely to feature in Yorkshire. Eddie Howe, therefore, has a number of big decisions to make and transfer activity between now and then could see him hand full debuts to four players this weekend.

With Leeds their last opponents before the summer transfer window closes, the Magpies will be desperate to end August with a win and with a new striker at the very least through their doors. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s trip to Elland Road on Saturday which includes four full debuts and a new face up-front.

Newcastle United ‘dream XI’ v Leeds United

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale has had to be patient for a start but may be handed the gloves this weekend. For the first time this season, Newcastle United are likely to dominate the ball and Ramsdale could be used as an effective weapon in their build-up play.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento has played well at left-back but may be moved to a more natural position this weekend to accommodate Lewis Hall.

CB: Malick Thiaw

Thiaw looked very comfortable on Monday night and with Fabian Schar certainly out through concussion, he now has a golden opportunity to stamp his mark on the team.

CB: Dan Burn

Burn, yet again, was brilliant against Liverpool and is almost certainly one of the very first names on Howe’s teamsheet, even with a fully fit Sven Botman waiting in the wings.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall enjoyed a very good cameo on Monday night and whilst Howe may be tempted to wait until after the international break to start him, his quality cannot be ignored for too much longer.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

An absolute warrior and will be needed to lead a much changed midfield on Saturday.

CM: Lewis Miley

Miley will likely be given a rare chance to impress in Sandro Tonali’s absence. He linked up well with Guimaraes in pre-season and will be desperate to remind everyone of his quality.

CM: Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey’s debut showed some very promising signs and he may not have to wait long for a full debut in black and white.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Elanga has looked very sharp during his first few weeks as a Magpies player and will be desperate to notch his first goal.

ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen

They will have to move quickly, but if they could tempt Wolves into selling Strand Larsen in time for him to play against Leeds United, then that would be a real boost for Howe and his side. The Norwegian, who scored 14 goals in the Premier League last season, starred for Wolves against West Ham on Tuesday night.

LW: Harvey Barnes

Barnes always has the quality to win a game in an instant and with Gordon suspended, he has another few games to show his quality.