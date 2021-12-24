Eddie Howe welcomes 'impressive' Newcastle United player back into the fold

The 30-year-old defender returned to training this week after recovering from the thigh problem which has kept him out since the summer. However, Howe doesn’t expect Dummett, in the final year of his contract at the club, to be available for a first-team comeback for a few weeks.

"He did train – but it was his first day,” said United’s head coach. “It's brilliant to have him back. I was very impressed with him as a player, as a person and a character in the group. I loved working with him, but I can't put a timescale on when he could come back."

Dummett has made 201 career appearances for United.

Meanwhile, Howe, preparing his players for the December 27 Premier League home game against Manchester United, has lost Federico Fernandez (thigh) and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) to injuries.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.