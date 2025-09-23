Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has admitted he has to manage Nick Woltemade’s game time amid Yoane Wissa’s injury lay-off.

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Yoane Wissa will not need an operation on his knee injury, but the DR Congo international remains sidelined until the international break. That lay-off will mean Wissa misses at least seven matches before his potential return date.

Wissa joined the Magpies on deadline day for £55m, but has been absent with injury after being injured whilst away on international duty. The 29-year-old faces a number of weeks still on the sidelines and with absence expected around the African Cup of Nations at the end of the year, Wissa will miss at least nine games during the first few months of his time at his new club.

With a clash against Bradford City on the horizon, Howe will likely rotate his team even after making seven changes for his side’s visit to the Vitality Stadium. Nick Woltemade will likely be rested after Howe admitted that it would be ‘dangerous’ to play the German too often as he builds his fitness levels.

“He’s [Woltemade] come to us not being used to the demands of Premier League football and this league is relentless physically and our schedule is relentless. In terms of us doing physical work with him, that’s very, very difficult.

“A lot of what we will be doing with him in the short-term is keeping him fit by not putting him in dangerous positions by making him play consecutive 90 minutes too early.”

Eddie Howe’s Yoane Wissa injury update

Speaking about Wissa ahead of the visit of the Bantams, Howe revealed that he didn’t need an operation and that he is hopeful of having the 29-year-old back to his best.

“He's here and he's receiving treatment, no operation needed,” Howe confirmed when asked about the striker.

“I think we're looking the other side of the international break. We hope he can be fit and available for that first game.”

Howe added: “I think he's [mentally] fine but I haven't spent too much time with him because we've been away preparing for games. Every time I've seen him he's been positive, very keen to get going, wants to show his worth.

“It will be really frustrating for him to come in and get injured while on international duty but he knows he has a big part to play this season.”

Having Wissa back and available to Howe should not only boost their output in-front of goal, but also allow Woltemade to develop his fitness on the training ground after being thrown straight into the team on his move to England. Woltemade did score on his debut against Wolves and had some tidy touches in follow up matches against Barcelona and Bournemouth, but didn’t test the opposition goalkeeper regularly in either of those outings.

On the relationship between Wissa and Woltemade, Howe said: “If he [Wissa] was available now he'd be allowing us to work with Nick's fitness in between games and sharing some of the load. But certainly we need him back and need him back quickly.”