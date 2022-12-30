The club is third in the Premier League following a convincing 3-0 Boxing Day win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Leicester manager Rodgers said: “There’s no reason why they can’t be (in the title conversation). If they can cover the players that might get injured, and keep everyone fit, they can be up there about it. With the home support and fanatical fanbase, they can have a great chance.”

Howe, up to now, has refused to discuss where the club, in the top six since early October, could finish this season. United’s head coach was asked about Rodgers’ assessment ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Leeds United.

Asked if Newcastle could win the title, Howe said: “I wouldn’t say we can’t, so I think that’s probably the best way to answer it, if that makes sense.”

