The Magpies were knocked out by the League One opponents following Joe Ironside’s second half strike which was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the visitors.

FA Cup upsets happen, Newcastle have certainly been on the receiving end of a fair few over the years. But for a side who had won just one game all season, this seemed particularly damaging in front of a packed St James’s Park.

“We are desperately disappointed,” Howe said afterwards. “We really prepared well for this game and we played a very strong team.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 8, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“But ultimately we found a goalkeeper in superb form and a team that defended for their lives and we couldn't break them down. I don’t think there was anything wrong with our attitude, we just couldn't deliver the quality to score.

“The players are very disappointed. They know the importance of the FA Cup and they wanted to win. When we did get it right the goalkeeper was in outstanding form and I have to credit Cambridge and their manager.

“We did have some good moments but we lacked that killer instinct that every team needs. Then when you don't put the game to bed there's always a chance you leave yourself open and, unfortunately, one of those moments cost us the game.”

Following the defeat, Howe confirmed top scorer Callum Wilson is facing an eight week spell on the sidelines after receiving results of a scan on his half injury.

Dwight Gayle is also unavailable with Howe unable to confirm whether it was an injury or Covid-19 related absence. That leaves The Magpies without a recognised senior striker as it stands.

And with the side currently sitting two points from safety in 19th in the Premier League table, no strikers and a worrying cup defeat to lower league opposition was the last thing Newcastle needed.

“The size of the task remains what it is, I just hope the game doesn't damage our players' confidence,” Howe told BBC Sport.

“Coming into the game we were in a decent frame of mind and were boosted by the Manchester United performance. When you don’t win and achieve your objectives it has to force you into working even harder and that is what we will do.

“I think we have been a little bit unlucky today but you need a bit of luck to get to the final and win the FA Cup . It wasn't our year and I'm disappointed for the supporters for the feeling and the noise they gave us today. I think they saw a team motivated today that gave their all but not good enough in the final third.

“The next group of games could potentially be season-defining. Feeding the payers and giving them the confidence to execute is the challenge I face. It's a good group of players with a good attitude but we have to take this defeat on the chin and come back again.”

Next up for Newcastle is a crucial league match at home to 17th placed Watford, where victory could see Howe’s side move out of the relegation zone for the first time since September.

