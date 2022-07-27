Howe’s side were well backed at the Estadio da Luz for last night’s Eusebio Cup game, which was decided by a late goal after Joelinton was sent off .

“They were a long way from us, and up high, but I hope they enjoyed what they saw,” said head coach Howe. “I’m sure they did, and hope it was worth the effort and the time and expense to come out and see us and support us. It means the world to us, and a big thank you from me to them.”