Brighton v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has a couple of major selection dilemmas to make ahead of the clash with Brighton.

Newcastle United travel to the Amex Stadium aiming to put their disappointing result against Liverpool behind them.

However, the Magpies head to a venue that they have never tasted a Premier League win at to face a Brighton side that started the season in sensational form before they were brought back down to earth by a 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Both teams have injury problems to contend with ahead of today’s game with Newcastle sweating over the fitness of Sven Botman and Joelinton who both limped off at St James’ Park.

Here, we take a look at what we believe will be the team Eddie Howe names to face Brighton:

GK: Nick Pope Pope is undoubtedly the club's no.1 choice and will want to register his first clean sheet of the season on the south coast.

RB: Kieran Trippier Having been handed another international call-up by Gareth Southgate, Trippier will want to impress against Brighton.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles hasn't had too many chances to shine in recent times, however, he has always impressed when given an opportunity. Injury to Botman could give Lascelles his first start of the season.