Is this the Newcastle United side that Eddie Howe will pick to face Leeds United? (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe's predicted Newcastle United XI to face Leeds United - photo gallery

Newcastle United search for a seventh Premier League win in a row when they host Leeds United on New Year’s Day.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

The Magpies defeated Leicester City in their last outing, blowing away their opponents with a faultless opening half an hour at the King Power Stadium.

That win moved Eddie Howe’s side into 2nd place as they aim to sign off a brilliant 2022 in style in front of their own supporters.

Only Cambridge United and Liverpool have defeated Newcastle at home this calendar year with the Magpies still unbeaten at home this campaign.

But will Howe rotate his side for the clash with Leeds? Or will he stick to his tried and tested starting XI?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name to face Leeds United on Saturday.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope secured yet another clean sheet at the King Power Stadium and would keep his fifth in a row in all competitions with another shutout against Leeds.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was once again superb in his last outing and will be wanting to impress again at St James’s Park.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar was probably one of Newcastle’s understated players on Boxing Day and in truth was rarely threatened by a blunt Leicester City attack.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman is going from strength to strength at Newcastle and is still yet to taste defeat as a Magpies player.

