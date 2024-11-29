Eddie Howe’s side were convincingly defeated against the Hammers and have just five days to react to that defeat when they make the trip to the capital to face strugglers Crystal Palace. Howe may opt to stick with a similar team this weekend, or he could look to make changes to the starting lineup as he is set to welcome Dan Burn back to the fold following suspension.

With Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson also making their long awaited returns to the side on Monday, albeit from the substitutes bench, Howe is slowly beginning to get a full squad back and in contention. Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman will miss out through injury, whilst there are doubts over the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock as both suffered knocks against West Ham.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope Pope didn't have too much to do against West Ham but will be disappointed to have been beaten twice on Monday night. He made a stunning save on his last appearance at Selhurst Park to preserve a point for his side.

Tino Livramento Livramento was one of the few Newcastle United players that did ok on Monday night, although he and his teammates will be keen to right those wrongs at the earliest opportunity.

Fabian Schar Schar and Lloyd Kelly struggled at times with the physicality of Michail Antonio on Monday and will be in for another battle against Jean-Philippe Mateta on Saturday.