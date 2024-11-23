Newcastle United will be without Dan Burn for their clash against West Ham after the defender picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out. Burn’s absence will force Howe into making a change to his settled starting XI that began both of their wins against Arsenal and Forest prior to the break.

Successive wins in the league and three in all competitions mean Howe may be reluctant to make many changes to his starting lineup, but the form of Sandro Tonali may force his hand. Harvey Barnes, who added to his goalscoring collection at the City Ground last weekend, may also be someone who is banging on the door to get a start in the league.

With over two weeks since their last outing at the City Ground, Howe has had plenty of time to weigh-up his options and pick the starting XI that he believes can get the job done against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for when his side return to action against West Ham on Monday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope Only Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have conceded fewer goals than Newcastle United in the Premier League this season and Pope has been a major factor in their much improved defensive resilience.

Tino Livramento Livramento may have been overshadowed by his club and country teammate on the opposite side of defence, but he has still enjoyed a very good few games and will need to be on top form against some tricky attacking options that Lopetegui has at his disposal.

Fabian Schar Schar will be without his regular partner against West Ham but will still be confident in marshalling the division's third best defence.