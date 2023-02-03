Eddie Howe's pressing Newcastle United transfer 'concern' – amid new stance of Premier League rivals

Bruno Guimaraes was sent off shortly after Jonjo Shelvey waved farewell to fans on the pitch at St James’s Park on Tuesday night – and the 25-year-old will miss the club’s next three games through suspension.

United had tried to sign a replacement for Shelvey on loan before the transfer deadline, but the club, which signed winger Anthony Gordon and right-back Harrison Ashby last month, couldn’t source a player.

The club’s failure to sign another midfielder is likely to see 20-year-old Elliot Anderson – who was loaned to League Two side Bristol Rovers last year – get more Premier League opportunities.

"Losing Jonjo has been a concern for us,” said United's head coach. “We’ve had a lot of discussions internally.

"We were active in the market, but we didn’t manage to get a midfielder over the line. In some senses, that gives opportunities to other players.

"We really believe in Elliot Anderson, and this could be a moment in his career where we see the very best of him. A local lad who gets a chance in the team.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"There are others who can play in that position. Bruno’s suspension came at the worst time in the worst position possible. Sometimes, these things happen.”

Newcastle had been interested in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, but they were priced out of a move for the 22-year-old.

In previous seasons, the club has been able to sign players on loan from top-six teams, but United, third in the Premier League, are now “seen differently” by clubs competing for Champions League football.

Asked if those clubs now saw Newcastle as a “threat”, Howe said: “That’s your words, not mine, but yeah. I think you’re on the right lines.

"I think it’s potentially difficult for us. It depends on the player, and it depends on the club, but I think we’re probably aware we are seen differently this season to how we were last season.

