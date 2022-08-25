News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s response to Newcastle United transfer questions following £60m Alexander Isak bid

Eddie Howe has been questioned on Newcastle United’s £60million bid for Alexandar Isak after the club’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Tranmere.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:23 am

Howe’s team booked a third-round home tie against Crystal Palace. The tie at Prenton Park kicked off after it emerged the club was close to an agreement with Real Sociedad for a move for 22-year-old striker Isak.

Howe said: “I can tell you nothing. I've been preparing for this game today. It's difficult for me to say (if a transfer is close) – genuinely, I've been preparing for the game, so don't know what's happened in the last few hours."

Howe was asked how many arrivals he was expecting before the transfer deadline.

United’s head coach said: “Difficult to put a number on it. At least one. I think we were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch. I don’t think that’s a huge secret. I won’t go into any more detail than that.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Joelinton after the game.
