Newcastle have made three senior signings so far this summer but have been as yet unsuccessful in strengthening their attacking options following several rejected bids.

Approaches to sign James Maddison from Leicester City and Jack Harrison from Leeds United have been respectively knocked back. Now, Watford forward Joao Pedro is the latest player The Magpies have their sights on.

Joao Pedro of Watford in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

United saw a £20million bid rejected by the Hornets earlier this week and a second offer of around £25million turned down but discussions continue.

And when asked about Newcastle’s interest in the Brazilian during Friday’s pre-match press conference, Howe responded: “Nothing. No intel, unfortunately.”

On the transfer front, Howe added: “I’d love to change my answer to this…no [incomings], not currently. We’re still working hard behind the scenes to try and make something move in the market for us. No news imminently.”

Newcastle are still looking to make at least one major signing before the transfer deadline on September 1 but there is hope that there will be more through the door in the final fortnight of the window.

But Howe remained coy when discussing specific numbers.