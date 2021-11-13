Eddie Howe's stance on sporting director position at Newcastle United amid Liverpool chief reports

The 43-year-old’s response came after strong reports linked Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards with a move to Tyneside.

Edwards is stepping down from his position at Anfield at the end of the season after five years and knows Howe well from their time at Portsmouth together.

As part of a revamp at boardroom level, the club’s new owners want to employ either a director of football, sporting director or technical director.

Former Chelsea and Monaco technical director Michael Emenalo is the latest to be mentioned as a potential candidate.

“It’s very important for a manager to have those relationships as strong as possible,” Howe said.

"To have a synergy with the people you’re working with is absolutely vital but I’ve not sought any huge assurances on that.

"I think coming into the football club, the opportunity was such a massive pull to me on so many different levels that I don’t think that’s necessarily something that’s going to affect me short term.

"What’s going to affect me short term is results and to try and build confidence in the players and that relationship with the technical director and things above me will take care of itself.”

When asked about the possibility of Edwards joining Howe at St James’s Park, United’s head coach said: “As far as I know, absolutely not – I know nothing about Michael Edwards’ future.

“He’s someone I hugely respect in the game and what he’s done for Liverpool, but my main focus since coming to Newcastle has been on the players who are currently in the team, not focused on January or other outside influences.”

