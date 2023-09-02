Eddie Howe’s strongest Newcastle United XI after summer transfer window - including one key decision: gallery
Newcastle United transfers: Deadline day was a quiet one on Tyneside but Eddie Howe still has plenty of selection headaches.
There weren’t any incomings on Tyneside on deadline day with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall the quartet that made the move to St James’ Park this summer.
It was a successful window for the Magpies who now look forward to a season that will see them have to balance Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League football.
All of this football means Eddie Howe will have to use his full squad in order for the team to remain fresh and able to compete at the highest level game in and game out.
But what is the strongest starting XI now available to Howe?
Here, we take a look at the strongest starting XI available to Howe following the conclusion of the summer transfer window: