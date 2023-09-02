Newcastle United transfers: Deadline day was a quiet one on Tyneside but Eddie Howe still has plenty of selection headaches.

There weren’t any incomings on Tyneside on deadline day with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall the quartet that made the move to St James’ Park this summer.

It was a successful window for the Magpies who now look forward to a season that will see them have to balance Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League football.

All of this football means Eddie Howe will have to use his full squad in order for the team to remain fresh and able to compete at the highest level game in and game out.

But what is the strongest starting XI now available to Howe?

Here, we take a look at the strongest starting XI available to Howe following the conclusion of the summer transfer window:

GK: Nick Pope Pope is undoubtedly the club's no.1 choice and will have a pivotal role to play in league and cup this season.

RB: Kieran Trippier Tino Livramento has been signed as back-up to the England international this summer but Trippier will undoubtedly play the majority of games this season.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar has started all three league games to date this season and has become a key player under Howe's management.

CB: Sven Botman The Dutchman has become a key player during his short time on Tyneside and will have a major role to play in the Premier League and Champions League this season.