Newcastle United will already be planning for the January transfer window and have numerous areas they will need to prioritise.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here, we take a look at the key areas that Newcastle United need to address when the January transfer window opens:

Guehi or no Guehi?

The summer was dominated by Newcastle United’s pursuit of Marc Guehi. The club ultimately failed to get Crystal Palace to sell the defender, but will they be more successful this time around.

Palace’s disappointing start to the campaign, coupled with Guehi slowly creeping closer to his contract ending at Selhurst Park, means Newcastle may feel they can test the Eagles’ resolve once again in winter. The Magpies have started the season fairly defensively solid and have Sven Botman to come back into the fold. However, with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn the wrong side of 30, signing a younger defender to build the defence around may be the way forward. A Tino Livramento, Guehi, Botman and Lewis Hall defence could be one that starts for the Magpies for years to come.

Finally signing that right winger

Newcastle United have needed to strengthen at right wing in the last two or three transfer windows, could January finally be the time they do that? A very, very late move for Anthony Elanga in the summer was rebuffed by Nottingham Forest and whilst interest still remains in the Swedish international, they may have other options up their sleeve.

Paul Mitchell will be keen to expand the club’s scouting range and market of players they are shopping in. Although sold without kicking a ball for the club, the signing of Yankuba Minteh demonstrated that gems can be found, nurtured and eventually turned into Premier League players. Right wing remains an area that the club should strengthen during upcoming transfer windows and January could offer them the opportunity to do just that.

Contract decisions and Callum Wilson’s future

Whilst a lot of focus will be on who Newcastle United may sign in January, the club will have to ensure they do not take their eye off the ball in retaining some of their key players. As it stands, nine players are out of contract at the end of the season and whilst there will be some straightforward decisions to make on a few of those players, careful consideration will be needed surrounding the future of three of those.

Their first main concern will undoubtedly be getting Sean Longstaff tied down to a new deal. Longstaff is a big player in the team and in a world of PSR, a cynical view would state that they cannot afford to lose a homegrown player on a free transfer.

Burn and Schar are likely to be offered a new deal, such are there influences both on and off the pitch. Jamaal Lascelles, meanwhile, remains a key figure off the pitch but remains sidelined with an ACL injury and the Magpies have a big call to make on whether or not to offer him an extension.

Callum Wilson’s future, meanwhile, is the third big decision they have to make. Wilson is still a brilliant striker, but his injury issues mean he has missed 31 games so far in 2024.

His ability alone would demand a renewal, but January offers Newcastle potentially their last chance to move him on for a fee.