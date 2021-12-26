Eddie Howe's transfer window judgement may surprise some Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Many will be keen to see incomings AND outgoings in the transfer window. Eddie Howe, however, isn’t thinking about moving anyone out – yet.

Howe was asked if he had had any conversations with players on the fringes of his squad who may be thinking about moving on ahead of tomorrow night’s home game against Manchester United.

“I’ve had none of those conversations with any of my players, and I wouldn’t encourage them either,” said Howe.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“We need everybody that’s here focused on the fight to stay in the league. Simple as that.

"I wouldn’t encourage anybody to look anywhere else. We have a small squad, and we have a few injuries as well, so everyone should be focused on getting in the team.”

Howe has a point. He needs all his players focused on one thing – Premier League survival.

Squad game

He doesn’t have a bloated squad, but it isn’t small either. The club has 25 senior players registered to play in the Premier League, the maximum number permitted, and one or more of those players will have to be deregistered (and most likely loaned or sold) if the club is able to sign anyone in the window.

That, of course, will be easier said than done, and Howe has acknowledged the difficulties facing Newcastle, 19th in the division ahead of the halfway point of the season, in the transfer market.

"We have a big body of people working on behalf of the football club to try and find a way to strengthen the squad,” said Howe. “The work’s been going on through December.

"A lot of detail has gone into that process, but, as we all know, you can have the most detailed process in the world, but if players don’t want to come to your team, or clubs don’t want to sell those players, the challenge of January becomes very difficult.”

Making space

Howe could create a space by loaning out Freddie Woodman – Steve Bruce, his predecessor, named four goalkeepers in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad due to injury and illness – and this is something he touched on earlier this month.

"In terms of the goalkeepers, we've got a really talented group of keepers,” Howe.

"It was unfortunate that both the experienced goalkeepers (Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow) were injured, and it probably meant that opportunities for one of the younger guys to go on loan was then potentially stopped.

"That’s something we will evaluate in January, because we don't want to harm anyone's development."

Woodman had been due to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan, and a half-season move would help him.

New loan

Meanwhile, United will cut short midfielder Matty Longstaff’s unhappy loan at Aberdeen.

The club will look to find the 21-year-old another loan club for the second half of the season.

“Matty Longstaff's situation, I’m aware of,” said Howe. "I think I would encourage a conversation to see what his thought processes are, and then, we’ll evaluate that one closer to January."

There may yet be further departures, but, crucially, that will depend on Newcastle’s success in the transfer market.

