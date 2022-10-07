Howe was appointed as head coach last November following the departure of Steve Bruce.

United moved for Howe after Villarreal head coach Unai Emery turned the job down, and the 44-year-old has spoken about the days that led up to his appointment on the anniversary of the the club’s takeover.

Former Arsenal manager Emery has won trophies with Villarreal, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla, and Howe had “resigned himself” to missing out on the job he wanted.

“The moment I found out it was myself and Unai going for the job, I sort of resigned myself that it wasn't going to be mine,” said Howe. “For obvious reasons, you look at his track record – and the clubs that he's managed.

“I was quite relaxed about the situation, because I'm a believer in fate and certain things happening for a reason. If it wasn’t meant to be, it was not meant to be.

“I couldn’t get too down about it in that moment, while there was also a sense of huge disappointment, because I felt, for me, Newcastle was the one that I wanted.”

Villarreal head coach Unai Emery.

Emery, however, opted to stay at Villarreal – and everything changed.

“Then it happened very quickly and things changed, that is where the fate part comes around, and I was only too happy to take the opportunity,” said Howe, who had taken some time out from management after leaving Bournemouth following the club’s relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"You go from thinking ‘what could have been’ to ... well, I won't swear!

“I went into work mode. My wife said goodbye to me that morning – and that was me done! But she’s seen it before, I'm tunnel vision.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“I'm here to try and prove that I'm the right man to lead the club forward – not just for now, but for the future. I want to manage this club for a long time.”