EFL issue statement on Newcastle's ticket allocation for Sunderland tie

Newcastle United have had a request for more Checkatrade Trophy tickets turned down.

The club had sold out it's initial 2,800-seat allocation for the January 8 last 16 tie against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

And Newcastle asked for more tickets from their rivals.

Competition rules state that away clubs are entitled to "up to 10%" of stadium capacity.

However, the request has been turned down by the EFL on "safety" grounds.

A statement from the EFL read: "It has been determined that Newcastle United supporters will be allocated 2,800 tickets for their upcoming Checkatrade Trophy round three tie with Sunderland.

"The EFL reviewed written representations made by Northumbria Police and other key stakeholders in relation to supporter safety following a request from Newcastle United for an increased provision, in line with competition rules, and a recommendation was made to maintain an allocation of 2,800, which is consistent with the club's previous visits to the Stadium of Light.

"The EFL would like to thank Newcastle United for respecting the recommendation."