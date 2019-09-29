Bordeaux's American owner Joseph DaGrosa looks on as he stands prior the Europa league football match of Group C between Bordeaux and Zenit Saint Petersburg on November 8, 2018 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

EIGHT failed Newcastle United takeover attempts – including a sliding doors moment with Man City's Sheikh Mansour

It’s takeover time at Newcastle United (well, not quite) – so now seems like the perfect time to revisit all of the previous failed attempts to wrestle control of the Magpies from Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 14:23 pm

From Lagos to Dubai, China to Tyneside, there’s been an eclectic mix of interested parties, the latest of which is from the USA.

Here’s EIGHT failed takeovers from the last 12 years – and details of the latest attempts.

1. Mystery Nigerian consortium - 2008

This group were keen to reappoint Kevin Keegan as director of football and Alan Shearer as manager. This proved less far fetched than their offer.

2. Barry Moat - 2008

The dream ticket, no? A local businessman at the helm? An offer of around £100m was reportedly close but the deal fell through.

3. Geoff Sheard - 2008

With the club put up for sale Sheard put an offer in. Later turned out, following a failed bid to buy Sheffield Wednesday, that he had no cash. Declared bankrupt.

4. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan - 2008

Oh, what could have been. The now Manchester City owner first considered Newcastle United. Mike Ashley, unsurprisingly proved a difficult seller. This was the sliding doors moment we all want to forget.

