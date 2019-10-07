His late winner against Manchester United was not only his first goal for his hometown club, but it was also a goal on his Premier League bow – and only seven other players have done that for Newcastle. Here’s all EIGHT players who’ve scored on their top flight debut for United.
1. Alex Mathie
Following a summer move from Morton in Scotland, Mathie netted off the bench in a 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on September 13, 1993.
Photo: Michael Cooper
2. Les Ferdinand
On August 19, 1995 Sir Les netted the third goal in the 83rd minute as United beat Coventry 3-0 at St James's Park.
Photo: Ben Radford
3. Stephane Guivarch
August 30, 1998, fresh from picking up a winners medal with France from the World Cup, Guivarch netted 25 minutes into his debut v Liverpool. Newcastle were already 2-0 down, going on to lose 4-1. A game more memorable for Michael Owen's hand rub celebration.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Duncan Ferguson
After Ruud Gullit splashed the cash to land the Everton frontman, Ferguson kicked off with two goals on debut for United against Wimbledon on November 28, 1998.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
