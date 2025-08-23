Newcastle United and Sunderland-linked star axed from squad amid £32m transfer claims

Newcastle United transfer news: Leicester City winger Bilal El Khannouss was linked with a move to St James’ Park earlier this summer.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for Leicester City winger Bilal El Khannouss earlier this summer as they searched for ways to strengthen their midfield and attacking depth. The Moroccan international impressed for Leicester last season but couldn’t prevent their relegation to the Championship.

His performances last term then led to intense speculation that he may return to the top-flight this summer with a handful of Premier League clubs interested in his signature. Newcastle United, before they announced the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, were chief among those interested in the 21-year-old.

Sunderland, who have not been afraid to splash the cash upon their return to the Premier League, had also been linked with a move for El Khannouss. However, it appears that Crystal Palace are currently leading the race for his signature.

The Eagles have reportedly identified El Khannouss as a replacement for Eberechi Eze who has moved to Arsenal. Eze, who scored Palace’s winning goal in May’s FA Cup final, was wanted by Tottenham Hotspur before the Gunners swooped for his signature.

Oliver Glasner’s side, meanwhile, played the first-leg of their Conference League qualifier on Thursday without Eze who was withdrawn from the squad due to illness.

Bilal El Khannouss axed from Leicester City squad

Whilst Palace work on a move for El Khannouss, one that could cost them a reported fee of £32m, Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes has not included the Moroccan in his matchday squad to face Charlton Athletic. El Khannouss has featured in both of Leicester’s two Championship games to date this season, but won’t feature at The Valley.

Speaking ahead of that game, Cifuentes refused to confirm whether El Khannouss would be considered for selection, stating: “He was training well today.”

He continued: “Perhaps there are two ways of taking this. Maybe as a criticism, but for me it’s the opposite.

“I said before that I expect a lot of things from the best. I think he is a fantastic player, so that’s why I thought he could affect the game even more.

“Saying that, we had a good conversation this week. He’s a very talented player and he can be very important for us.”

Leicester have won one and lost one of their two opening Championship games to date and were knocked-out of the Carabao Cup against League One side Huddersfield Town last week.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are not expected to hijack a move for El Khannouss with Ramsey’s signing ending any interest they have in strengthening their midfield and forward options. Ramsey, like the Foxes man, offers Eddie Howe great versatility in the midfield and attacking lines and can be used in a variety of roles.

The former Villa man could make his Magpies debut against Liverpool on Monday night, with his new head coach already signing his praises: “He's been really impressive in his first couple of days,” Howe said about Ramsey.

“Really, really good technically, very intelligent. I think he's going to add a lot to the team. He's got standout qualities.”