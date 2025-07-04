Newcastle United are closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window.

With negotiations regarding a deal for James Trafford ongoing with Burnley and confidence a deal can be done, Newcastle have also swooped with a fresh bid to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle were in talks to sign Elanga last summer but a move failed to materialise, the club then saw a £45million bid for the winger promptly rejected by Forest last week. Now they have a returned with a fresh £55million bid which hasn’t been turned down.

It hasn’t been accepted either, but given Forest’s initial stance of Elanga not being for sale, there is growing confidence from Newcastle that a deal can get done.

Newcastle United want to secure top target in Anthony Elanga

Newcastle are willing to make Elanga the club’s second most expensive signing of all time behind his fellow Swedish international, Alexander Isak.

Over the past two seasons at Nottingham Forest, Elanga has proven himself as a fast, powerful right-winger with good end product. He played a key role in Forest’s impressive 2024/25 season as they finished seventh in the Premier League, qualified for Europe and reached the FA Cup semi-final.

The 23-year-old scored six and assisted 11 goals in the Premier League last term and has played a role in 32 goals in 82 appearances for Forest since his £15million arrival from Manchester United in 2023.

Fabrizio Romano provides Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United claim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano first broke the news of Newcastle’s new £55million bid for Elanga, a claim backed up by Gazette sources.

And in a further update, Romano wrote: “More on Newcastle and Anthony Elanga exclusive story. Club optimistic to get final green light from Nottingham Forest after £55m bid revealed tonight.

“Personal terms also close to being agreed as #NUFC want to get it done as soon as possible.”

Newcastle return for pre-season training on Monday and play their first friendly game in just over a fortnight at Celtic on July 19. The Magpies want at least Elanga and Trafford through the door by then as they close in on their first summer transfer breakthrough.

As per Romano, Trafford has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle who are now looking to reach an agreement over a transfer fee with Burnley.

Newcastle are yet to make a first team signing so far this summer with only 18-year-old winger Antonio Cordero joining the club so far. Howe’s squad has also got smaller this past week with Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus becoming permanent, Jamal Lewis being released and John Ruddy and Callum Wilson being out of contract.

A further update is expected on the futures of Ruddy and Wilson, who are currently free agents but Newcastle are yet to officially confirm their release. The last update from the club claimed discussions were taking place over potential new deals for the pair but nothing has materialised so far.

Anthony Elanga on Newcastle United links

Last month, Elanga was asked about Newcastle’s interest in him while on international duty with Sweden.

He told Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk. I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”